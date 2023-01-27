Crystal Smith and Krystal Henry

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team charged two suspects for stealing a Kia.

The suspects are 32-year-old Krystal Henry of Washington, DC, and 33-year-old Crystal Smith of Capitol Heights. Both are also facing a weapon-related charge.

On January 26, 2023, at approximately 2:00 pm, WAVE detectives observed the two suspects in a KIA that was recently reported stolen. The detectives stopped the car in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights.

The Kia had been reported stolen in the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on January 1, 2023. Detectives located a loaded weapon with an obliterated serial number in Smith’s purse.

Both suspects face multiple charges to include theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and a handgun-related charge.

In order to help prevent auto theft, we encourage residents to consider purchasing a brake pedal club, alarm or other theft prevention device.

If anyone has information on regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please reference case number 23-0000037.