Cordell Earl Spicer

LA PLATA, Md. – On December 31, 2022 at 4:06 p.m., officers responded to the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Donnell Henry Hawkins, 30 of La Plata, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hawkins was pronounced deceased at the scene. Witnesses described the suspect and an officer with the La Plata Police Department located him on foot nearby.

Cordell Earl Spicer, 26 of La Plata, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

The victim and suspect are known to each other. Spicer is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Detective R. Johnson is investigating.