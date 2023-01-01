UPDATE – Police Release Details On La Plata Homicide

LA PLATA, Md. – On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2022, Charles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in La Plata.

A shooting was reported in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street near the Deluxe Inn. Charles County Sheriff deputies recovered one 9 mm handgun at the scene and one person of interest is in custody.

Witnesses gave statements to the deputies and described the shooter as a black male in all-black clothing.

The shooting victim was found near the Deluxe Inn, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found dead at the scene.

Police are currently on the scene continuing the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

