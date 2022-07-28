LUSBY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently made quick work while rescuing two young ospreys under a fallen tree in Calvert County.

DNR Officer First Class Lopez arrived first on the scene to rescue the two baby ospreys.

At around 6:00 p.m. on July 26, OFC Lopez was on patrol when she received a call about birds in distress in Lusby.

A tree containing two baby ospreys fell due to a storm. As a result, their nest was destroyed.

Unfortunately, the delicate birds could not fly due to the heavy rain.

OFC Lopez safely secured the two little ones and transported them to a local wildlife clinic for much-needed care.

Remember, if you come across wildlife that appears to be sick or injured, please call Wildlife Services toll-free at 1-877-463-6497.

You can also locate licensed Wildlife Rehabilitators in your area here:

