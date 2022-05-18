DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On May 17, 2022, at 10:09 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Davidsonville Road at Kings Retreat Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road approaching Palomino Court. Davidsonville Road is undergoing repaving and construction crews were on scene limiting traffic to one lane of travel.

The driver of the Jeep struck an occupied 2022 Honda Accord, which was stopped at a flagger’s stop sign. The Jeep failed to remain at the scene and continued traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road towards the intersection of Kings Retreat Drive where road crew flaggers were assisting with traffic control.

Multiple witnesses on the road crew observed the driver attempt to make a right turn onto Kings Retreat Drive striking a pedestrian flagger who was standing in the intersection. The Jeep continued forward leaving the roadway and striking the community sign disabling the vehicle.

The pedestrian flagger was wearing a high visibility reflective vest and high visibility reflective pants. The pedestrian received life-threatening injuries and was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where she was pronounced deceased.

Due to roadside observations, field sobriety tests were administered to the driver of the Jeep and he was subsequently taken into custody for further testing. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest. After consultation with the Anne Arundel County States Attorney Office, the driver was charged with multiple charges related to this crash to include:

2-209 – Negligent Manslaughter

2-210 – Criminally Neg Manslaughter

2-503 – Homicide by MV While Under the Influence of Alcohol

2-504 – Homicide by MV While Impaired by Alcohol

21-902a – DUI

21-902a2 – DUI, per se

21-902b – DWI

20-103a – Driver to remain at scene – stopping vehicle at scene of an accident

20-103b – Driver to remain at scene – return and remain at scene of an accident.

21-901.3b – Death of a vulnerable individual

21-901.1a – Reckless driving

21-901.1b – Negligent driving

Vehicle 1: 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee MD Reg: 94988CE

Driver: Christopher Jonathan Asher Male/48 years-old No Injuries

Davidsonville, MD 21035

Vehicle 2: 2022 Honda Accord MD Reg:55044CK

Driver: Roselain Chaerazard Male/30 years-old No Injuries

Columbia, MD 21044

Pedestrian: Lizeth Guzman Female/56 years-old Fatal Injuries

Baltimore, MD 21227

CASE# 2022-717120 Investigator: Corporal J. Walker #2026