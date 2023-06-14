Eagle Scout Provides Comfort Kits For Children

Credit – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Melissa Willis, a member of Troop 1793, has recently provided the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with 50 “Be Brave” comfort kits for her Eagle Scout project. The comfort kits, which include handmade fleece blankets and stuffed animals for children, were handed over to Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday.

The “Be Brave” comfort kits will be carried in the cruisers of the Sheriff’s deputies and will be provided to children who are experiencing traumatic situations. The aim of the kits is to help brighten the day of the children in difficult times.

Sheriff Hall thanks Chelsea and Melissa Willis.

Sheriff Steve Hall commended Melissa on her accomplishment saying, “Well done. This is a lot to be proud of.”

The kindness and effort put in by Melissa Willis for her Eagle Scout project is commendable and will undoubtedly bring comfort to children in St. Mary’s County.

