Encompass Enterprises, Inc. Donates New Scoreboard To Patuxent High School

LUSBY, Md. – Encompass Enterprises, Inc., a local family owned multi-divisional construction company, donates a new scoreboard to Patuxent High School. The completed scoreboard and signage made it’s debut last Friday and the home football game against Southern High School.

Encompass Enterprises, Inc. is owned by Gene and Dawn Benton. Residents of Lusby and long time supporters of the school and the community. Dawn Benton is also the nurse at Patuxent High School.

Mr. & Mrs. Benton’s two sons attended Patuxent High School and their third son is currently a student there.

Along with support and advertising from the following local businesses: Arndt Construction, Maertens Fine Jewelry, VR Group Realty, Shore United Bank, Chick-fil-A First Colony Center, Bay Capital Mortgage – Geoff Ricker, Salsa’s Mexican Cafe and JTG Electric, this donation was a community effort.

The scoreboard itself came from The Miami Dolphins practice facility and the purchase was made with the logistics and delivery being executed by Jim Nelms of Video Screens USA out of New Port Ritchey, FL.

Mr. & Mrs. Benton have generously turned over the advertising and the income it generates annually to the Patuxent High School Athletic Department after this year and moving forward.

All signage was done by TNT Signs & Graphics out of Huntingtown, MD.