Exacto Knife Recovered From 9-Year-Old Student Who Made A Threat

WALDORF, Md. – On February 28, students at Diggs Elementary School notified school staff that another student, age 9, was in possession of a knife and had made a threat to harm a classmate. The knife was recovered by school administrators.

The school resource officer (SRO) initiated an investigation. The student cannot be charged in this case due to his age; however, the SRO has notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services as a matter of recordation and to offer services as needed.

The Charles County Public Schools are handling the case administratively.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668.

