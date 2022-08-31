Family Of Unarmed 20-Year-Old Killed By Anne Arundel Police To File Civil Rights Lawsuit

CROFTON, Md. — On January 30th at around 4:00 PM, police responded to a 911 call in Crofton, Maryland. The caller was a woman named Mikel Quarles, who was having a major domestic dispute with her 20-year-old son, Dyonta Quarles Jr.

The incident ended with the unarmed man being shot and killed, and now his family has filed a civil rights lawsuit.

According to the seven-count complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland, the family claims that Anne Arundel Police Officers violated Quarles’s Constitutional Rights.

The Anne Arundel Police Department released the bodycam footage of the incident, which reveals what happened that fateful night.

The footage shows police entering Dyonta’s room and ordering him to get on the ground. He is initially compliant until he gets up and attacks the police officers.

The officers responded by using a Taser on him, which was ineffective.

Officer J. Ricci suffered the worst of the assault. He is punched in the face by the young man and ends up suffering a brain injury because of it.

The shots are fired after Quarles tries to bite Ricci’s finger while being subdued.

During the fight, viewers can make out Ricci shouting, “He bit my * finger off! Shoot him! Shoot him! Shoot this ***! Shoot him!”

Ricci was rushed to the hospital to be treated for his injuries afterward.

The investigation and court case are currently ongoing.

