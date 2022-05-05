LANDOVER, Md. – Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night. The victim is 20-year-old Jason Faison of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On May 3, 2022, at approximately 8:10 pm, patrol officers were called for a shooting in a park in the 9900 block of Rosaryville Road in the Rosaryville area. The victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Detectives are actively working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

The park where the shooting occurred falls within the jurisdiction of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police. The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur within the jurisdiction of Maryland-National Capital Park Police in the county.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0021298.