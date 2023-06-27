Credit – Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Fire investigators are still examining the remains of a home that caught fire in Leonardtown earlier this morning, which led to the death of a Naval Air Station Patuxent River firefighter. The latest update was provided by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 12:18 p.m.

The investigation is expected to be an extended operation, and every resource from the agency and its partners will be utilized to provide answers. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has 15 investigators, a quarter of its personnel, actively working to determine the cause of the fire.

“State Fire Marshal Brian A. Geraci and everyone with the OSFM Team grieves for the family of the fallen Naval Air Station Patuxent River firefighter. We are dedicated and driven to provide answers to the cause of this tragic fire. We will be working with our federal partners in fire investigation, the ATF.” Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

Assisting the Fire Investigators are investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, and Anne Arundel County Fire/Explosives Investigation Unit. This is an active scene, and further updates will be provided as soon as possible.

Credit – Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen firefighter.

