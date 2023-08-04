Fire Marshal Investigating Overnight Shed Fire In Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight shed fire that occurred early this morning on August 4th, 2023 in Hughesville. The fire was reported at 12:56 a.m. on Lukes Lane in the area of Old Leonardtown Road.

The homeowner discovered the fire and no injuries were reported. The Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident with 6 firefighters, and the fire was brought under control in 10 minutes. The estimated loss of the cinder block shed is $5,000.00.

The preliminary cause and area of origin are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Photo courtesy of Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com