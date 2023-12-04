Fire Truck Overturns Injuring 6 Firefighters In Prince George's County

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – In an unfortunate turn of events, on December 3, 2023, at 10:55 p.m., College Park Volunteer Fire Department’s, PGFD Truck 812, carrying six personnel, was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of Good Luck Road and Kenilworth Avenue while responding to a shed fire.

Fortunately, all six firefighters sustained only minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals by EMS for evaluation and treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This incident comes after College Park Volunteer Fire Department’s previous involvement in a serious collision on July 6, 2023, while assisting Charles County during memorials for fallen firefighter Brice Trossbach.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

