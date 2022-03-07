WALDORF, Md. — At approximately 12:35 p.m. on March 6, first responders were called to the scene of a house fire in the 4600 block of Sheffield Circle in Waldorf.

On the scene, firefighters found the two-story home fully engulfed in flames, with everyone already outside of the residence.

Not long after, units experienced a collapse of the 2nd floor into the 1st floor and all crews were evacuated. Defensive operations were assumed and measures taken to protect the exposures.

The fire was reported to be contained within 30 minutes. The cause is still currently under investigation.

The Red Cross was contacted soon after to provide assistance to the people displaced by the fire.

We will continue to provide additional details on this situation as they are made available.