Firefighters Respond To Morning House Fire Call In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This morning around 6:15 a.m., units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Annapolis Fire Department and US Naval Academy Fire & Rescue – Fightin’ 46 responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Forest Road for a residential dwelling fire.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire using a water tanker shuttle to bring water to the scene. All residents of the dwelling are safe.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Fire Marshals’ Office.

We would like to remind all of our residents to check their smoke alarms and always have a home evacuation plan with a meeting place once you are out of the home.

Continue to follow for updates.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com