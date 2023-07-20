WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, former Southern Maryland Blue Crab, Michael Kelly, notched his first win in the Major Leagues. In the contest between the Cleveland Guardians and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kelly went 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out two as the Guardians trampled the Pirates 11-0.

The right-hander was a former first-round pick from West Boca Raton Community High School to the San Diego Padres. After a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles, Kelly would sign with the Blue Crabs and appear in 20 games, working 89.1 innings and struck out 83 hitters.

After 2020, Kelly was with the Astros organization; in 2022, he made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies at the age of 29. He started this season with Triple-A Columbus and now has made two appearances with the Guardians.

The Blue Crabs congratulate and wish Michael Kelly good luck as he continues on his professional baseball journey.

