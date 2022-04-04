Former Calvert Deputy Remembered For Federal Service At Ceremony

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General held a ceremony April 1, 2022 to remember Scott and Laurie Brown and their service to citizens of the United States.

During the ceremony, a wall plaque commemorating Special Agent In Charge Scott Brown’s service was unveiled.

The family was also presented with the Flag of the United States of America. This flag was flown in Iraq during the time Scott Brown was deployed there with the US Army, at HHS Headquarters in Washington D.C., and at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Cpl. V. Bortchevsky presented the flag to the family during the April 1, ceremony.

Before his tenure with the HHS OIG SAC, Scott Brown was a deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.