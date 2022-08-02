Franchot Announces Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Is August 14-20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week returns August 14-20 and Comptroller Peter Franchot wants consumers to take advantage of big discounts that provide a much-needed sales boost for retailers.

“August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week,” Comptroller Franchot said.

“Whether you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses.”

During the week, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less – regardless of how many items are purchased in the same transaction – will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax.

The first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax free.

Visit the Comptroller’s website for a list of tax-exempt items, frequently asked questions, and valuable facts for shoppers and merchants.

The Comptroller’s social media pages will promote the special savings week, showcasing local retailers and encouraging shoppers to take advantage of the promotion.

