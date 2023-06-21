Frederick Jumps On Blue Crabs; Crabs Lose 6-3 In Series Opener

WALDORF, Md. – The Blue Crabs were back home to play their first series against the Frederick Question Marks, the only time the Crabs will play this team until they change their name on Friday. Daryl Thompson would be facing the Question Marks.

The top of the order for Frederick ambushed the Crabs with their five straight hits and scored four runs, sending all nine players to the plate in the top of the first. Khalil Lee worked a walk with the bases loaded to bring in Braxton Lee and cut it to a three-run lead.

Raudy Read hit a double down the line for Starlin Castro to run around the bases and score from first; they would do the same exact thing in the top of the seventh and hold their largest lead of five runs.

Isaias Quiroz tried to get the offense going for the Blue Crabs when he sent one soaring over the left field wall for his seventh long ball on the campaign. In the bottom of the ninth, the Crabs threatened and did tally one run from a Michael Baca groundout. The Blue Crabs falter in the first game and will try and bounce back with Sandro Cabrera in game two.

The Blue Crabs have now lost three-straight games and are 25-20; the second game starts at 6:35 PM; you can purchase tickets here or watch on FloSports.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s Premiere Partner League. The Blue Crabs are set to kick off their 15th season of baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information. For media requests, contact Steve Bowen at 301-638-9788 ext. 216 or at sbowen@somdbluecrabs.com

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com