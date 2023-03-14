Credit – Maryland Kids In Safety Seats

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County has announced a Car Seat Check in partnership with Maryland Kids In Safety Seats. The free event will take place on March 20, 2023 (Monday) from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Station 2, located at 450 Solomons Island Rd S, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

To ensure a successful appointment, it is recommended to schedule one appointment per child. If you have more than one child, make another appointment during the next time slot. For example, schedule the first child’s appointment at 2:00 p.m. and the second child’s appointment at 2:45 p.m.

Additionally, it is important to pre-install your car seat(s) to the best of your ability before the appointment. Make sure to bring both the car seat and vehicle manuals to the appointment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make sure your child’s car seat is properly installed and safe.

To check available slots and to make an appointment, Click here.

