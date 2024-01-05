Credit: Hope 70 Family Photography

MARYLAND – Joshua Dowell and Patrick Walsh are the founders of Chesapeake Ghostbusters. The two men came together through a shared connection and love for Ghostbusters within a prop-making online community.

Since February 2023, they’ve been providing free entertainment services for organizations and small businesses in Maryland. They offer photo opportunities, interactions with their props, and kid’s crafts.

“After talking about how our props and costumes always draw the attention of people during Halloween and at conventions, we decided to do more.”

Credit: Chesapeake Ghostbusters

They started doing small-scale events like supporting the Pinefield Community’s National Night Out and doing kid’s meet-and-greet walks within Solomons.

Some of the props they use at the events include proton packs, p.k.e. meters, ghost traps, an animated painting of Vigo the Carpathian, and more.

Credit: Hope 70 Family Photography

After their first few events, they started getting the attention of other fellow Ghostbuster enthusiasts which brought more volunteers to the team. What started as a group of two Ghostbuster fans has turned into a group of more than 20 people from around the state.

Their first large-scale event was at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

“The stadium staff had shown enthusiasm with the event to the point that they asked for the Chesapeake Ghostbusters to work with them again during the 2024 baseball season.”

Credit: Chesapeake Ghostbusters

They also helped to support the small photography business of Jennie Hope Dudlee, also known as Hope 70 Family Photography, by having her photograph the event.

In return for their free services, they help raise money for the Arc of Southern Maryland, a private 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that advocates for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) living and working in Southern Maryland.

At each event, Chesapeake Ghostbusters share a QR code for the Arc, which allows people to donate to the non-profit.

Credit: Chesapeake Ghostbusters

The team has done several other events including Leonardtown’s Halloween Film Festival, The Indian Head Naval Support Facilities Ghostbusters Cosmic Bowling Night, and a New Year’s Eve Charity Blowout at Pherm Brewing Company in Gambrills.

“If you love something, you should find a way to share that with your community and neighbors in a way that makes a positive difference.”

Credit: Chesapeake Ghostbusters

Chesapeake Ghostbusters already have some events planned for 2024 and are currently working on raising funds to turn their group into a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity so that they can work to support more causes throughout Maryland.

The group can be reached on Instagram @chespeakeghostbusters, email chesapeakeghostbusters@outlook.com, or through their Facebook fan page, and Facebook Group page.

Credit: Chesapeake Ghostbusters

