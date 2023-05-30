Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White, Navy Office of Community Outreach

LEMOORE, Ca. – Seaman Taylor Hoch, a native of Glen Burnie, Maryland, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore (NAS) in Lemoore, California.

Hoch joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Hoch serves as an information systems technician.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to see the world and start my own life,” said Hoch. “I wanted to take one of the most immediate routes to becoming independent.”

Growing up in Glen Burnie, Hoch attended Glen Burnie High School and graduated in 2021. Today, Hoch relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Glen Burnie to succeed in the military.

“Glen Burnie taught me how to be a loyal person,” said Hoch. “While I was in Glen Burnie, I made a lot of friends that I want to hold on to forever.”

These lessons have helped Hoch while serving with NAS Lemoore.

NAS Lemoore is home to Commander Strike Fighter Wing Pacific and Commander Joint Strike Fighter Wing. More than half of the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft reside here, and it is the only Navy installation to house the F-35C Lightning II.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Hoch is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The United States Navy contributes to national defense by maintaining freedom of the sea,” said Hoch. “The Armed Forces aim to protect and serve.”

Hoch and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m most proud of getting the job I wanted and getting through information systems technician ‘A’ school,” said Hoch.

As Hoch and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means everything to me because it has taught me alot of hard work and determination,” said Hoch.

“I want to go to college and the Navy is a great resource to help me accomplish that goal,” added Hoch. “The Navy has helped me become independent and I’m excited for my future in and outside of the military.”