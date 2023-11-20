ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced the appointments of Magistrate Ginina Alexandra Jackson-Stevenson to the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court and Jennifer Michelle Alexander to the Anne Arundel County District Court.

“I am very grateful to Magistrate Jackson-Stevenson and Ms. Alexander for answering the call to serve,” said Gov. Moore. “Anne Arundel County has gained two exceptional legal minds who will undoubtedly make meaningful and lasting impacts in the county and in the State of Maryland.”

Magistrate Ginina Alexandra Jackson-Stevenson became the first African-American female Magistrate on the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County in 2020. She currently serves in the Family Division. Previously, Magistrate Jackson-Stevenson served as a criminal defense attorney in the Office of the Public Defender for seven years. She later launched a solo law practice, where she handled criminal cases, family law matters, personal injury cases, and police misconduct matters. She also served on the Character Committee for the State Board of Law Examiners for five years and served as president of the James C. Cawood, Jr. Inn of Court of Anne Arundel County for two terms.

Magistrate Jackson-Stevenson has volunteered her time with the Archbishop Spalding High School mock trial team and served as a moot court coach at the University of Baltimore. She has also served on the Pro Bono Resource Center and YWCA Board of Directors. In 2017, she received the George H. Phelps, Jr. Distinguished Public Service Award from the Anne Arundel County NAACP.

Magistrate Jackson-Stevenson received her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Jennifer Michelle Alexander has been a principal at McNamee Hosea, P.A. since 2019. She is an experienced complex civil and criminal trial attorney who has tried hundreds of cases in her career, including more than 100 jury trials, in both state and federal courts. Alexander’s trial practice includes defending local, national and international retailers, businesses and insurance companies throughout Maryland. She has successfully briefed and argued on behalf of her clients before the Appellate Court of Maryland and the Supreme Court of Maryland.

Alexander is a Fellow of the Maryland Bar Foundation, a membership limited to not more than 2.5% of the Maryland State Bar Association membership, and is an active member of the Maryland State Bar Association, Anne Arundel County Bar Association, James C. Cawood American Inns of Court, and Attorney Grievance Commission Peer Review Panel. Until his recent retirement, she and her rescue dog Mac were a sworn Courthouse Dog Therapy Team in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County and volunteered to work with child witnesses to ease fears about testifying in a courtroom. Ms. Alexander continues to train numerous police officers and agencies across the state of Maryland on various criminal law topics and trial practice techniques instructing on behalf of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, Maryland State Highway Administration and University of Maryland DUI College since 2005.

Ms. Alexander received her J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.