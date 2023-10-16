Gov. Moore Celebrates Maryland’s Educators At The 2023 Maryland Teacher Of The Year Gala

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore delivered remarks at the 33rd annual Maryland Teacher of the Year Gala, hosted by the Maryland State Department of Education. The event recognized and celebrated Maryland’s teachers, highlighting Maryland’s 24 local teachers of the year and the 2024 Maryland Teacher of the Year, Mary Kay Connerton, who teaches at Annapolis High School.

“When a teacher sees a child for who they are, they change that child’s life. I’m in awe of our tremendous educators, who have gone above and beyond to unleash the potential in our students–no matter their race, background, religion, or family lineage,” said Gov. Moore. “Mary Kay Connerton is one such exceptional teacher. I congratulate her, her family, and all of the leaders, educators, and students at Annapolis High School. Ms. Connerton exemplifies what it means to leave no one behind, and she makes our entire state proud.”

The Maryland Teacher of the Year program is an affiliate of the National Teacher of the Year program. Every year, one teacher is honored from each of Maryland’s 24 school districts. The Maryland Teacher of the Year participates in numerous national events ​and ​speaks to audiences throughout Maryland.



The 24 local teachers of the year were selected by their local education agencies for outstanding commitment to education, equity, and community leadership. The honorees represent grade levels from prekindergarten through high school and various subjects including language arts, math, social studies, science, engineering, computer science, music, and visual arts.



The Moore-Miller Administration is committed to creating a world-class public education system in Maryland, providing a record $8.7 billion in funding for K-12 education during this past legislative session. Governor Moore also signed the Maryland Educator Shortage Reduction Act of 2023 into law, which helps train, recruit, and retain highly-trained educators for Maryland schools and child care facilities and provides better behavioral health services to students by recruiting and retaining mental health professionals in schools.