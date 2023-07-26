Gov. Moore Urges Marylanders To Take Precautions As Extreme Heat Conditions Move Into Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore is today urging Marylanders to take appropriate precautions as extreme weather conditions are expected beginning Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory has been issued for central, northeast, and southern Maryland, with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees and heat index values expected to reach approximately 105 degrees. Temperatures approaching 100 degrees are also forecast for Friday and Saturday.

“The health and safety of Marylanders is our top priority,” said Gov. Moore. “Take preventative measures to deal effectively with this week’s high temperatures and look out for those in your community during these extremely hot summer days.”



Prolonged exposure to heat could result in heat illness or heat stress. The Maryland Department of Health encourages use of the following tips to help cope with hot weather:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary

Marylanders are encouraged to pay attention to warning signs for heat-related illness including heat exhaustion, heat stroke or heat cramps and are advised to never leave children or pets in a car for any amount of time during hot weather, even with the windows cracked. Always check twice to ensure that children or pets are not in a vehicle—on an 80 degree day, within one-half hour, the temperature inside of the vehicle can climb to well over 100 degrees.



Residents in need of cooling centers are encouraged to reach out to their local health department or call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about cooling center locations, hours of operation and available accommodations.



“We remind Marylanders to take precautions to avoid any heat-related illnesses during this extreme heat episode and throughout the rest of the summer. Stay indoors or visit a cooling center and drink plenty of water,” said Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “Also, be sure to check on family, friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to heat, especially infants, young children, older adults, and people with chronic disease.”



More information is available online through the Office of Preparedness and Response Extreme Heat webpage. The site also includes the state Heat Emergency Plan, information about heat-related illnesses and tips for staying safe and healthy during hot weather. Fact sheets are available for download in English and eight other languages.



Marylanders are also encouraged to have a plan in place in case of a power outage during excessive heat days and to make sure their emergency supply kits include bottled water for drinking, cooling down body, wetting clothes, wetting towels, and other items like electrolyte tablets and a thermometer to help monitor body temperature.



The Maryland Department of Emergency Management encourages all Marylanders and visitors to the state to register for MdReady text alerts by texting “MdReady” to 211-631, or text “MdListo” to receive alerts in Spanish. More information is available at MdReady.Maryland.gov.