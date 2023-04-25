Governor Moore Proclaims Autism Acceptance Month In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore today presented a proclamation declaring April as Autism Acceptance Month in Maryland. The proclamation recognizes people who are living with autism and those who advocate on their behalf, and honors the contributions of the autism community.

“Individuals with autism have incredible strengths and gifts that often go untapped,” said Gov. Moore. “This month and every month, let us celebrate the autism community and continue to advocate for and support the opportunities they need to succeed.”

During the event, Governor Moore also presented a governor’s citation to Marcus Moore, an individual living with autism, in recognition of his contribution to the autism community and for his self-advocacy. To help Marcus achieve economic self-sufficiency, he and his family created Moore Crunch Pretzels, which are now available online and in several local stores.

Governor Moore also presented a citation to Ken White, General Manager of Historic Inns of Annapolis, in recognition of his support and promotion of opportunity, access, and choice for individuals with autism. Ken has helped spotlight Moore Crunch Pretzels, in addition to opening his commercial kitchen for use as Marcus expanded his business.

“There are many ways a business can support autistic individuals in their pursuit of economic opportunity beyond hiring. This includes mentorship, networking and resource sharing,” said Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty. “We appreciate the governor’s commitment to recognizing that everyone has skills and talents to contribute including the autism community.”