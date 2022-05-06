GREAT MILLS, Md. — On May 4, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division conducted an operation with assistance from the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and members of the Patrol Division.

A vehicle stop was conducted in the 22400 block of Chancellors Run Road in California, and the operator of the vehicle was identified as William Scott Jordan, age 50 of Great Mills.

A K-9 scan was conducted on the vehicle and the K-9 alerted for the possible presence of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle and Jordan yielded a quantity of suspected marijuana, cocaine, and U.S. currency. The suspected CDS was packaged in a manner to indicate intent to distribute.

Detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for Jordan’s hotel room. Over three kilograms of cocaine (approximately seven pounds) was seized along with additional items of evidence.

Jordan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute: Narcotics (three counts)

CDS: Possession-Large Amount

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (two counts)

CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10 Grams Plus

Jordan remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

