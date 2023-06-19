H-1 Program Earns Multiple Top NAVAIR Awards

PMA-276’s Sharon Shaw accepts the 2022 NAVAIR Commander’s Award in the ‘Workforce Development’ category from Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, commander, NAVAIR, on behalf of the Light Attack Academy team.

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–The United States Marine Corps (USMC) Light/Attack Helicopter Program (PMA-276) received two 2022 Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Commander’s Awards during a ceremony May 31.

The teams were recognized in the ‘Speed of Capability Delivery’ and ‘Workforce Development’ categories for their outstanding performance.

“Each of you, and your teammates, are living NAVAIR’s core values: you start with the fleet; you change the game; you win with inclusion and respect. As a result, the NAVAIR team is delivering game-changing capability to the fleet,” said Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, commander, NAVAIR, during his remarks at the ceremony.

PMA-276’s Communications/Navigation team received the Speed of Capability Delivery award based on the team’s rapid delivery of Beyond the Line-of-Sight (BLOS) communication upgrades on the UH-1Y Venom, specifically the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) capability. MUOS is a communications satellite system that provides global connectivity to military networks.

Within a two-month turnaround, from the initial concept to fleet authorization to employ, the team successfully integrated MUOS onto a UH-1Y, years ahead of schedule, within the bounds of available funding.

Also recognized during the ceremony, PMA-276’s Light Attack Academy (LAA) team received the Workforce Development award. The team successfully implemented and executed a new educational training program that offers an internal course to program newcomers. Designed to improve workforce skills, workload management, productivity, and morale among co-workers, the course consists of 12 program management-based modules taught by program subject matter experts (SME) from the PMA. The LAA program offers an accelerated learning opportunity providing focused and intensive training modules on PMA-276-specific acquisition processes, best practices, and tools for project leads to use in conducting their daily duties.

PMA-276’s Brian Evans accepts the 2022 NAVAIR Commander’s Award in the ‘Speed of Capability Delivery’ category from Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, commander, NAVAIR, on behalf of the Communications/Navigation team.

The LAA program also includes specific leadership training and a mentoring panel to further enhance the value of the course to its students. This curriculum aligns with NAVAIR goals and processes. It is designed to significantly improve project leads’ knowledge and leadership skills by supporting successful project execution, increasing personnel performance, and providing high-fidelity contributions to the fleet. Focusing on additional leadership training has helped PMA-276 team members provide significant contributions to PMA-276’s mission of delivering and sustaining H-1 warfighting capability.

“As someone who was new to project management, LAA provided a foundation with useful tools and resources to successfully manage my projects,” said Heather Wicks, LAA graduate. “The academy structure assisted me in establishing a network and community that I engage with regularly to facilitate my day-to-day responsibilities. The program was instrumental to my career development, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have been able to learn from PMA-276’s subject matter experts.”

Since the start of the course, 35 students have successfully completed LAA within three cohorts. The course has been well received by its graduates and has been adopted by several other program offices across NAVAIR. The LAA was featured in an episode of NAVAIR’s podcast and recently conducted its third cohort in April.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication the team members of PMA-276 have demonstrated to enhance operations internally and for the fleet,” said Col. Vasilios Pappas, PMA-276 program manager. “Both teams are very well deserving of the recognition and honor that the 2022 NAVAIR Commander’s Awards reflect. The executive leadership team at PMA-276 and I are truly grateful for this workforce; we are privileged to work with such professionals every day.”