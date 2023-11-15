Harriet E. Brown Community Center To Temporarily Close November 16

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Harriet E. Brown Community Center will temporarily close Thursday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for demolition of the old communications tower. The community center will reopen from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Normal hours of operation will resume Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The Harriet E. Brown Community Center is located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

