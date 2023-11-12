Historic Run For Seahawks Field Hockey Comes To An End

UNION, N.J. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team concluded its phenomenal 2023 campaign Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 8) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Tournament. St. Mary’s College (13-6) surrendered two goals late in the fourth quarter and No. 14 Kean University (12-5) walked away with a 4-2 victory.
How It Happened
- The host Cougars notched the game’s first goal near the end of the first quarter, converting one of their two shots into a 1-0 lead at 13:11. Madison Brege scored at the near post off a flat pass from Peyton Mann.
- St. Mary’s wasn’t down for long as the Seahawks tallied a game-tying goal on their first shot of the game just 45 seconds into the start of the second period. The team’s leading scorer, sophomore forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter), finished off a pass back from senior forward Hayden Kesner (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) at the left post to level the playing field.
- Less than two minutes later, the visitors claimed their first lead of the game with only their second shot of the game at 17:15. Senior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) lifted a beautiful, high arcing ball into the 16-yard circle where Kesner controlled the pass with an air dribble and then chipped it past fifth-year goalie Jenna Flemings.
- The Seahawks looked to head into halftime with a 3-1 advantage but sophomore forward Emma Watkins’ (Frederick, Md./Linganore) shot off a breakaway opportunity went wide.
- Kean’s two shots late in the second frame were both blocked and St. Mary’s went into intermission with a 2-1 lead.
- It was the Cougars’ turn to pick up a game-tying score and they did so at 38:42. Junior captain Charlotte Horn(Schnecksville, Pa./Northwestern Lehigh) collected a defensive save as she cleared Lauren Stump’s initial shot, but Stump put back the rebound to knot the game at 2-all.
- The Seahawk defense and first-year Caroline McDonald (Frederick, Md./Tuscarora) were peppered with shots for the final three minutes of the third quarter, but the defensive unit stood strong, coming up with four blocked shots and a save to maintain the 2-2 draw heading into the final 15 minutes of regulation.
- Halfway through the fourth, Kean found the back of the cage twice in a 47-second span to claim a 4-2 advantage off the sticks of Morgan Stump and Kelsey Corbett. The Cougar defense did their part as they held St. Mary’s shotless in the fourth to seal the win.
Inside the Box Score
- Kean finished the game with a 17-5 (8-3 on goal) shot advantage as well as an 8-1 margin in penalty corners.
- The Seahawks did not have a single shot in either the first or fourth quarters.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Kesner led St. Mary’s with a goal and an assist for a season-best three points.
- McDonald collected two saves while Horn and sophomore defender Jena Vanskiver (Fallston, Md./Fallston) each recorded a defensive save.
- Today’s loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Seahawks.
Kean Game Notes
- The Cougars had four different scorers while Mann contributed two assists.
- Flemings made one save in improving to 12-5 on the season.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Season Complete
