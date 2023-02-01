Historic St. Mary’s City Announces 2023 Bridal Show

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Here comes the… Bridal Show!! Register FREE today to hold your spot! Bring your bridal party along and have a fun filled day mingling with wedding vendors!

Join Historic St. Mary’s City and a group of carefully vetted vendors on March 12 for the 2023 Bridal Show.

There you may sample delectable food from caterers and bakers, talk with photographers, view lovely floral displays, and meet multiple vendors to fulfill your every need from the engagement to the honeymoon.

If someone you know is getting married be sure to share this event with them. Wedding season is right around the corner and Historic St. Mary’s City can be the perfect location for the wedding of your dreams.

There will be no charge to brides and friends who register by March 10. Registration for attendees is now open! Register through Google here

Unregistered brides and guests will be charged $5 at the door.

The Bridal Show will be from 1 – 4 p.m. on the grounds of the (reconstructed) State House of 1676.

Address: 47418 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2035688343287869/

If you have any questions, concerns, or wish to become a vendor contact Mary Bohanan at mary.bohanan@maryland.gov or 240.572.0926