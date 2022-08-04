Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Receive Donations From Food Truck Event

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Following a fundraiser held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on August 1, all donations were since distributed by the various food trucks on-site that day.

The event was held to assist with offsetting costs and lost revenue from the recently canceled Hollywood carnival. However, as of August 3, the carnival has been rescheduled for August 12-14.

“The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank the vendors that participated in the food truck event,” Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department President Bill Mattingly said.

“The vendors generously donated all their proceeds to HVFD to help offset revenue lost due to the cancellation of their carnival… We wish to thank them for their generosity and support.”

The carnival is typically one of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s largest annual fundraisers but was initially cut short this year.

Many will recall the shooting which rocked the Southern Maryland community on July 15, leaving one teenager dead and another person wounded at the carnival.

This tragedy ultimately led to a diminished amount of donations and participation for the volunteer organization and a smaller window for the carnival to happen.

However, in response to this tragedy, a small food truck gathering flocked to the department’s parking lot to help raise back some of the volunteer’s lost revenue.

The final tally for donations made by the food trucks to the volunteers came to $5,300.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com