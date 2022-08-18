Home Runs Too Many As Bowie Loses Fifth-Straight 

BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox finally got the late-inning offense that they had been aching for lately, but it was still not enough on Wednesday. Bowie had fallen behind 8-2 to the Somerset Patriots before drawing a 9-9 tie, ultimately losing 10-9. Joey Ortiz recorded his second career multi-home run game in the loss.

Oritz broke through early for his big day with a solo home run in the first inning, but that would be Bowie’s only earned run against Somerset starter Will Warren. Bowie plated another run on an error in the third inning, while Warren went on to work into the sixth inning while striking out nine batters.

Making his Double-A debut, Chayce McDermott could not pick up swings-and-misses, and he was burned by walks. Somerset clubbed a pair of two-run home runs in the second inning, by Andres Chaparro and Eric Wagaman, giving Somerset the 4-1 edge. After McDermott walked three more batters in the fourth inning, setting a career-high six, Everson Pereira hit a grand slam, making it 8-2.

While Tyler Burch took over for 2 1/3 scoreless innings, Bowie was able to attack Somerset reliever Steven Jennings. Hudson Haskin nailed a two-run home run, while Adam Hall collected an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning.

When Jennings continued to run into trouble with two walks and an error, Ortiz launched Bowie back into the game with his second grand slam of the season, as well as his second career multi-home run game, to tie the game at nine.

Somerset turned things to Emmanuel Ramirez (W, 4-1) and was able to right the ship, as the right-hander held Bowie scoreless for the rest of the night.

As Bowie had gone on their late-game run, Clayton McGinness did allow another RBI hit to Chapparo in the seventh inning, but he held a scoreless eighth to maintain the tie.

The game would swing back to Somerset in the ninth inning, as Griffin McLarty (L, 1-3) allowed another home run to Pereira, a solo shot for the outfielder’s second of the night.

Bowie sees their losing streak extend to five-consecutive games, with four of the games decided by one run. The loss further drops Bowie down to 53-57 on the season, and 26-15 in the second half. Bowie and Somerset will continue their series on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.