House Republicans Urge State Leaders To Support Life

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, as Governor Moore signs legislation giving unfettered access to abortion through the third trimester of pregnancy, the House Republican Caucus today urged state leaders to support the fundamental right to life and take a reasonable, thoughtful approach to the difficult question of abortion rights rather than a reflexive, radical one.

Senate Bill 798 – Declaration of Rights – Right to Reproductive Freedom would cement the right to an abortion in Maryland’s Constitution, fundamentally allowing on-demand abortion through the third trimester of pregnancy. Senate Bill 859 – Reproductive Health Protection Act and SB 786 – Health – Reproductive Health Services – Protected Information and Insurance Requirements make Maryland an abortion haven for those from out of state seeking an abortion through the third trimester of pregnancy. Senate Bill 341 – Public Senior Higher Education Institutions – Reproductive Health Services Plans – Requirements make Maryland colleges provide easy access to abortion services for Maryland’s college students.

“It is clear that the public policy in Maryland views abortion as the only possible response to an unplanned pregnancy,” said Assistant House Minority Leader Delegate April Rose (District 5 – Frederick and Carroll Counties). “Proponents of these bills will tell you they are focused on women’s health, but women’s health as it relates to unintended pregnancy is so much more than abortion. There are many women who carry unplanned pregnancies to term, and they should get as much support from the state to access perinatal care, childcare, and even adoption services if they so desire. The types of policies this state is adopting not only support abortion but encourage it. As someone who was fortunate enough to be adopted by a loving family, I truly hope Maryland can focus on ways to support these mothers and the lives of their unborn babies.”