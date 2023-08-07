How AI May Impact Economic Development In Southern Maryland

Photo by m. On Unsplash

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – As the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) grows, so does our need to adapt to it. This fact is especially true regarding economic development.

To explore how artificial intelligence is or can impact economic development, we spoke with Julie Oberg, the Director of the Department of Economic Development in Calvert County, to discuss the impact that she has already seen AI having.

“Artificial Intelligence has had some impact on jobs, specifically in economic development in recent years, but mainly in the ways of productivity. AI has and will continue to help with more informed decision-making practices, increased data analysis, and, like in most fields, can take on tasks that free up workers to focus on higher-value tasks,” Oberg told The BayNet.

“Much like the jobs in the field, Artificial Intelligence has impacted the field as a whole in similar ways. AI has allowed for innovation and an enhanced customer experience, ultimately impacting the way economic development is and can be done in the future.”

We also asked if AI has specifically impacted economic development in Calvert County since its recent rise in advancement, to which Oberg claimed, “We have not seen the impact of Artificial Intelligence specifically impacting the way we do economic development in Calvert County outside of general advancements in overall productivity. Economic Development in Calvert is relationship based, working with people to solve problems they may be facing and answering questions people have that impact their decision-making processes. We continue to work with our business community, fostering those personal relationships.”

The conversation then shifted to the potential threats that AI poses to economic development-related issues nationwide and countywide.

“The development of AI has the potential to impact economic development. Companies may use AI to make site selection decisions or find ways to reduce human capital costs, ultimately impacting economic development. This is a trend that we continue to watch and are interested to see what the future of the field looks like,” stated Oberg.

Overall, AI does affect economic development and seemingly will continue to moving forward. Leaders in the field, like Oberg, are looking out for these changes caused by AI and adapting in turn.

