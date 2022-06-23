Intoxicated Man Armed With Handgun Arrested At Hotel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 22, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of an intoxicated subject armed with a handgun at the Extended Stay located at 1 Womack Drive in Annapolis.

Officers located the subject in the parking lot of the business. While speaking with the subject, officers observed a black/silver two-tone handgun in a holster on the subject’s hip.

During the course of their investigation officers learned that the subject had an outstanding out-of-state warrant and was prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

Maynor Castro, 21-year-old of Dodge City, Kansas was arrested and charged accordingly.