LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On the podcast series, Chris and Mark often ‘Get Real’ about touchy subjects, and talking about media influence is not off the table.

Mainstream media outlets recently covered Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. The news sparked a conversation between Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the hosts of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” about whether Musk is a leader or the “devil,” as some media users have called him.

“If he wasn’t a leader, we wouldn’t know his name,” said Mark. “So, he’s leading us right now, and we don’t even realize it. We are talking about him, and that’s half the battle. On top of that, to accomplish the stuff that he’s accomplished, absolutely insane. Literary out of this world insane.”

Not everyone staying up to date with the latest Twitter news agrees with Mark on his viewpoint of Musk. During the events, the media was filled with mixed emotions about the subject. In the episode, Chris and Mark discuss how media opinions affect their own.

“We don’t know these people. We don’t know them personally. You just hear what the media tells you about them, and you kind of go with that,” Chris remarked.

Touching on some of the adverse opinions on the recent changes to Twitter, Mark asked why the media is full of negativity.

“We’re constantly spreading negativity. And you want to know the worst thing about it. It’s not even the media’s fault. You know whose fault it is? Yours, and mine, and everyone else’s who gets on and reads it. We read it, we click on it, we feed on that negativity, and it sucks,” Mark explained.

So, are we controlling the media? Or is the media-controlling us? Chris and Mark might not have all the answers, but they wrapped up the podcast by sending out the message to fill yourself with gratitude this holiday season instead of focusing on hate.

“It really does put into motion that any person can be the change. You can be the change for your world. You can have an impact on someone and not even know it. You don’t have to recognize it, just be the best you, you can be,” Chris said.

