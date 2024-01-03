Keith, Jacki, And Rowdy Bazyk

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It’s a boy! Congratulations to parents Jacki and Keith Bazyk of California, MD on the birth of their son, Rowdy on January 2, 2024. Weighing 8lbs. 3.6 oz, Rowdy made his grand entrance as the first baby born at the medical center in 2024.

The birth of Rowdy marks a special milestone for the Bazyk family and the medical center, symbolizing hope and new beginnings in the year 2024.

The arrival of a new baby is a profound representation of wonder, hope, and boundless potential. In the words of American psychologist and writer Eda J. LeShan, “A new baby is like the beginning of all things—wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities.”

