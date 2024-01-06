New Bundle Of Joy: Meet The First Baby Of 2024 In Charles County!

LA PLATA, Md. – The new year brings joy and excitement as the first baby of 2024 arrives! It’s a boy! Meet Nicholas Richard Terlecki, the adorable addition to the Terlecki family.

Born on January 2, 2024, at 10:36 a.m., at UM Charles Regional Medical Center, Nicholas weighed in at a healthy 9 pounds, 7 ounces. His proud parents, Lisa and Jacob, couldn’t be happier to introduce their precious bundle of joy to the world.

Nicholas is welcomed by his loving big sisters, Carmen and Rose, who were also born at UM Charles Regional. The Terlecki family is overjoyed with the new addition and is grateful for the excellent care provided by the medical center.

As the Terlecki family celebrates this special moment, we join them in sending our heartfelt congratulations.

In St.Mary’s County, Meet First Baby Born At MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital In 2024.

In Calvert County, St. Mary’s Couple Welcomes First Baby Of 2024 At CalvertHealth Medical Center.

In Prince George’s County, Meet First Baby Mateo At MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center!

Photo courtesy of the UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com