Welcome To The World, River! Meet First Baby Born At MedStar St. Mary's Hospital In 2024

Credit – MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In the early hours of the New Year, the world welcomed its first baby of 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Baby River, born to proud parents Zoe and Tim, has brought joy and excitement to their family. Joining them in celebration is River’s new big sister, Lyra.

The arrival of a new baby is a symbol of wonder, hope, and endless possibilities. As American psychologist and writer Eda J. LeShan once said, “A new baby is like the beginning of all things.”

Credit – MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Congratulations to the growing family of Zoe, Tim, Lyra, and baby River. May they be blessed with health, happiness, and a future filled with love.

