A Joyous New Year's Arrival: Meet First Baby Mateo At MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center!

Stacy, Eric, and Mateo

credit – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

CLINTON, Md. – In a joyous start to the New Year, Stacy and Eric welcomed their newborn son, Mateo Cristian, at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. Mateo, weighing a healthy 9 lbs. 2oz., entered the world at 1:11 a.m. on January 1, 2024.

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center congratulates Stacy and Eric on the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Welcome to the world, Mateo!

The arrival of a new baby encompasses a profound manifestation of wonder, hope, and limitless potential. As American psychologist and writer Eda J. LeShan eloquently puts it, “A new baby is akin to the commencement of all things – a marvel, hopeful, and a dream filled with endless possibilities.”

In St.Mary’s County, Meet First Baby Born At MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital In 2024.

In Calvert County, St. Mary’s Couple Welcomes First Baby Of 2024 At CalvertHealth Medical Center.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com