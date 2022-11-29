Joan Carol Smith, 77, of Hughesville passed away on November 20, 2022, surrounded by her family in LaPlata, MD.

Joan was born on November 26, 1944, in Washington, DC to the late Ralph Weed and Mildred (Coombs) Weed. As a young girl, Joan and her parents would go on Sunday drives. One of their frequent destinations was Marshall Hall, an amusement park in Charles County on the banks of the Potomac River. It was at Marshall Hall where she met her future husband, Joseph Raveley Smith. They were married on April 28, 1965. Together for 41 years, they raised three sons before his passing in 2006.

Joan was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She supported her sons in all their endeavors and could be found keeping score at their ball games well into adulthood. She was affectionately known as “Mom” to their teammates and friends. Joan rarely met a stranger and was known for her friendly smile and kindness towards all. She loved animals of all kinds and had a special fondness for cats, particularly her cats Dusty and Fluffy. Joan enjoyed reading, completing jigsaw puzzles and tending to her flowers, especially her iris, day lilies and azaleas. When her sons were old enough to attend school, Joan entered the workforce, following in her father’s footsteps as a title abstractor. She worked for Commonwealth Title before venturing off on her own. She was self-employed at the time of her retirement in 2009.

She is survived by her sons, Keith (Kerry) of LaPlata, MD, Kevin (Aimee) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Kurt (Michele) of Mechanicsville, MD, grandchildren, Michael Smith, Stephen Smith, Tyler Smith, Paige Pellegrino and Emerson Smith. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her two grandchildren, Quinton and Caleb Smith.

Family will receive friends for a Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 5-7pm with Prayers at 6pm officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 12pm at the Funeral Home followed by interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 13301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20613 at 1:45pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Charles County.

