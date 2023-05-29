John Carroll Wells passed away on May 6, 2023 at his home in Lexington Park, MD.

John was born on October 10, 1941 in Stafford, Kansas to the late Charles Wells and Carroll Baker Wells.

As a Naval Officer, he served as a P-3 pilot and an aircraft accident investigator. While supporting various VP- Squadrons, he was stationed in such places as Diego Garcia, Bermuda, Spain, Florida, Maine, Virginia, and Maryland. He retired from the Navy in Lexington Park, MD after serving 20 years.

After retiring from the Navy, he became a home inspector and ran his own company (House-Smart) for over 13 years. He then began working as a defense contractor with KBR/Wyle supporting the Navy’s E/FA-18 Foreign Military Sales program as a technical documentation editor, until his recent retirement in 2022.

He is survived by his wife Tina Wells, his children son Barry Wells and Stacey Wells of Alabama, daughter Celia Wells of Maryland, his sister Charlene Glaze of Colorado and his grandchildren Peyton Wells and Cole Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Anne Dreux.

A memorial service will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 4pm to 6 pm followed by a Prayer Service at 6pm celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.