John Joseph Linehan, 82, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, passed away on March 14, 2022 in the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

John is survived by his son, John Stuart Linehan and his brother William Linehan. He is preceded by his parents John and Jean Linehan; his daughter Karen Linehan; and his brothers Daniel Linehan and Hubert Linehan.

The family will be accepting friends for John’s Graveside Service on March 25, 2022 at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD 20735, officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD starting at 12:00 p.m.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.