Join Calvert County Parks & Rec For A Community Trash Pick-Up!

Credit: Chesapeake Beach Green Team via Facebook

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Calvert County Parks and Recreation (CCPR), in collaboration with the Green Team of Chesapeake Beach, will be holding a paddle and pathway trash pick-up along the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail on Saturday, October 7, 2023, starting at 9 a.m.

You can clean up the Railway Trail on foot or by water in your preferred paddle equipment. All clean-up supplies will be provided!

CCPR encourages attendees to dress for the weather and water conditions.

Pre-registration is encouraged. To register online, please visit webtrac.co.cal.md.us and use activity # 110109. You can also register at the entrance to the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail on the day of the clean-up.

