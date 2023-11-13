Joseph Frederick "Freddie" Norris

Joseph Frederick Norris, “Freddie”, 85, of Hollywood, MD, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2023 at his home. Born on August 9, 1938 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Mary Rosalie Norris and the late Frederick Abell Norris. Freddie was the loving husband of Patricia Diane Norris, whom he married on May 18, 1979 in Hollywood United Methodist Church, Hollywood, MD. He is survived by his children, Jill Lee Norris (Gabby Reckendorf) of Elkridge, MD and William Robert Albert (Sandra Albert) of Hollywood, MD, his siblings, Billy Norris (Gail Norris) of Hollywood, MD and Janice Abell (Bobby Abell) of Leonardtown, MD, his brother-in-law, Orville Matthews, of Hollywood, MD, and two grandchildren, Thea Elizabeth Albert of Hollywood, MD and Jenna Herbert Mueller of California, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings Jean Matthews and Alice Knott, and his brother-in-law Francis Knott.

Freddie was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and attended St. Mary’s Academy from 1953 to 1956; he then graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1957. Freddie was a Material Handler Supervisor, Supply Department for the U.S. Government, NAWCAD Patuxent River Naval Base, MD for 28 years, retiring on March 3, 1995. He served in the National Guard for three years from August 24, 1956 to October 23, 1959 and the United States Army Reserves for five years, from October 23, 1959 until his honorable discharge on September 30, 1954.

Freddie enjoyed being on the water, crabbing, traveling to the beach, classic cars, shopping, going out to lunch, working in his yard, and spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD with Father Ryan Braam officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews, George Abell, Trevor Norris, Gilbert Dorsey, Jimmy Knott, Joe Knott, and Joey Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces, Jaime Abell Weber, Missy Dorsey, Pattie Joy, Rosedale Knott Yannayon, and nephew, Robby Abell.

Contributions may be made to the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.