Kaitlyn Campbell Named Head Volleyball Coach At St. Mary's Ryken

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) announces the hiring of Kaitlyn Campbell as Head Volleyball Coach. Coach Campbell assumes her role effective immediately.

“I plan to provide the team with every opportunity to prepare for the 2023 season immediately. We will take this off season time to get ahead of our competition physically and enter August training with a common goal of success,” said Coach Campbell. She continued by saying, “I plan to remain competitive in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference for years to come by ensuring the program is well rooted in fundamentals, work ethic and morale.”

Campbell joins SMR with extensive experience as a volleyball coach at the high school level. For the past three years, she has been one of the club coaches for South River Volleyball Club and previously from 2006-2019, she was one of the Southern Maryland Juniors Volleyball Coaches. Coach Campbell is committed to building a highly competitive and character-driven girls volleyball program.

“Coach Campbell has been such a positive addition to our community,” said Athletic Director Jon Lombardo. “She is well connected in club volleyball, understands the recruiting landscape that will support our program in not only attracting and retaining potential student-athletes, but also provide them the opportunity to compete beyond high school. Most importantly, Coach Campbell is a woman of high character that aligns with the mission of SMR. I have no doubt she will build a transformational experience and championship culture through the SMR volleyball program.“

Her Collegiate accolades include:

West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Freshman Player of the Year, 2002

West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Team, 2002 & 2004

West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 2nd Team All Conference, 2002 & 2003

West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 1st Team All Conference, 2004 & 2005

Daktronics Great Lakes Region 2nd Team All-Conference, 2005

Initially as Coach Campbell begins her coaching career at SMR her goals include establishing a standard for success by helping the student-athletes reach their potential and becoming one of the top volleyball teams in the WCAC. “Over the years I have had the honor of helping high school student-athletes pursue their college athletic dreams, honed my coaching philosophy, and created a positive culture and work-ethic among my teams. I have always been a passionate, hard-working volleyball player and coach. I am committed to coaching the whole player to ensure the young ladies I am coaching are successful on and off the court.

“This team is incredibly talented already,” she said. “I’m looking forward to helping each player grow in her ability and passion for volleyball,” said Coach Campbell. “I also plan to use my connections in the Southern Maryland club volleyball community to recruit quality athletes and families. By setting a strong foundation of success in the classroom and on the court, we will be able to attract many great student-athletes to the SMR volleyball program.”