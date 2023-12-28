Kaitlyn Croker To Perform At Ruddy Duck This Saturday

Credit: Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill

LUSBY, Md. – Kaitlyn Croker is an 18-year-old singer/songwriter from Calvert County who is now making waves in the country music scene in Nashville. This Saturday, Kaitlyn will be making her anticipated return to her hometown for a special performance at the Ruddy Duck.

Kaitlyn will be performing from 6 to 9 p.m. Expect to hear some popular country songs including some of Kaitlyn’s original music.

Kaitlyn started singing at just three years old, making her performing debut at age 9. Kaitlyn started with performances at church, all-county, and tri-county choir, and as Ariel in The Little Mermaid in a middle school production. She was scouted by American Idol as a potential contestant for the show and was the winner of the Rising Stars competition in 2019, held at the University of Maryland.

She and her family moved to Nashville, Tennessee in July of 2021, where she met Chad Wilson, a fellow musician who has helped her grow as an artist and gain recognition. The two have performed at bars and other local spots throughout Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia.

Kaitlyn has had a busy 2023, with her first single, “Dead Man Walking,” being released back in August which was followed by another single release titled “You’re the Hero” in November. Kaitlyn has also had some pretty big live performances such as opening for Shenandoah, Rhonda Vincent, and “The Voice” winner Todd Tilghman.

Kaitlyn also performed at the world-famous Bluebird Cafe in July. Many big names such as Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kris Kristofferson, Carole King, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, and the one and only Taylor Swift have graced the cafe’s stage.

“Everyone that has supported me through the years is there, and I love them with all my heart, so I wanna give back and show everybody what I’ve been working on down here,” Croker told The BayNet.

