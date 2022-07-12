ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican candidate for governor Kelly Schulz has accused the Democratic Governor Association (DGA) of interfering in the Republican Gubernatorial Primary Election by running campaign ads to promote her opponent, State Delegate Dan Cox.

This accusation comes amid the revelation that the Democrats have been running ads in competitive gubernatorial elections across America. These ads aim to promote Trump-aligned Republican candidates who are less likely to win in blue-leaning or purple states.

This strategy has had relatively mixed results thus far in other primary elections.

It paid off in Illinois, where Democrats ran promotion ads disguised as attack ads for Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey, who was once kicked out of an Illinois State Senate session for refusing to wear a mask.

He also faced backlash for his response to the Highland Park Parade Shooting. In a Livestream, he stated, “The shooter is still at large, so let’s pray for justice to prevail, and then let’s move on and let’s celebrate – celebrate the independence of this nation”.

He is expected to lose in a landslide to incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker.

However, it failed to pay off in Colorado, where the Democrats promoted Trump Republican State Representative Ron Hanks. Colorado Republican voters ended up selecting businessman Joe O’Dea, a moderate who supports passing more climate change legislation and supports abortion rights under certain circumstances.

He is expected to pose a challenge to incumbent Senator Michael Bennet.

Hogan has also expressed criticism towards the Democrats’ strategy. In an interview with Politico, the governor said, “The Democrats are so scared of losing again, they are now enabling, emboldening and embracing a QAnon conspiracy theorist. The people who scream all day long about democracy being at stake are willing to play Russian roulette with the Maryland statehouse, just to win an election.”

Whether the strategy of elevating a candidate that is perceived as weaker succeeds remains to be seen.

Early voting is currently underway in Maryland and lasts till July 14th. Primary Election in Maryland is on July 19th.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.