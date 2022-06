SOLOMONS, Md. – Every year the SPUMPS organization have their annual field day at the Solomons Town Center Park.

Each year the Solomons Volunteers are invited to help keep the kids cool.

This year like no exception the Volunteers brought both Engine 33 and Truck 3 down to let the kids cool off in the water.

The kids had a great time and the volunteers truly enjoyed spending the day with the community.